Top Funny Mistakes in Learning Italian

There are mistakes in Italian learning that you can apply to this language only. They can be funny and frustrating, but you have to know about them.

Mistakes are the natural way of learning. That is why you can not avoid them. We all make them while studying Italian, whether we are ready to accept it or not. It is our "the funniest mistakes list" that you can use on your way to fluency in Italian.

Errors in Gender

Sometimes you make errors in gender. You can make your amico flinch a bit, and that is why. Italian is the language where every single person, object, or place has their gender. English-speakers are often confused by this and make lots of mistakes on the issue. Besides, there is no particular characteristic when an object or a person belongs to a female or male group.

Vowel endings of masculine words are -o, the feminine ones go with -a. There is one more thing: you can express masculine and feminine gender by a vowel -e. Tricky, right?

The understanding of the correct usage will come with practice and communication. That is why you should not worry about that. Study well, and the mistake will go away!

Misplace the Words

Italian is the language where you can truly get lost in the meanings. The context of the word also defines its meaning. That's why lots of people can make rude mistakes that they do not know about.

Sono Caldo

You want to say “I’m hot” and say “sono caldo” and make a mistake here. What you say is “I’m horny.” Nothing bad happens if you say so, but you also have to know that “I’m hot” should be translated as “ho caldo.” The reason for a mistake here is that English speakers think in other grammatical ways.

Scopare

Scopare means “to screw,” but you may think you say “sweep.” This is your mistake. Explaining to your roommate how much you dislike sweeping floors can turn into a joke. Italians say “pulire” for “sweep.”

The misunderstanding comes from the point that you use “scopare” as a colloquial expression, and Italians do not use it frequently.

Underestimating Italian Teachers

Never underestimate the power of online Italian learning. When you are looking for a teacher to get lessons from, do not go for a word of mouth. Find a professional Italian tutor in Preply, a tutor that can help you learn the language properly.

Do not think that you can learn the language on your own – it might seem easy, but in the end, you turn up begging someone to help you with pronunciation, grammar, and vocabulary.

Italian teachers are also pleasant to deal with: they are open-minded and easy to talk to people. Stop hesitating and find a teacher that will not only help you with your study but will be a great company as well.

Stereotypical Thinking

Stereotypical thinking is another funny mistake about the people who are going to learn Italian. Many of us think that Italians are the people who eat pizza all the time, but it is not like that. Italians have a very varied menu.

You also can eat like an Italian – add more of the pasta, salad, and wine to your daily courses.

When foreigners come to Italy, the first place they go is a pizzeria. They eat pizza and discuss the Italian mafia. Try not to make such a mistake, because it can be too much for your Italian friends. Things changed a lot during the last decade, and you do not need to remind of the strong Italian stereotypes.

Bottom Line

The number of people who speak Italian increases and the interest in cuisine and culture is developing. Students who learn Italian often forget that making mistakes in learning is a natural part of the process.

Some students get sad about these mistakes because they think that these imperfections will affect communication with Italians. Do not worry about how the Italians will accept your mistakes. You know about them now, and you are ready to face them and improve. Do not make them too many times in a row – you may seem inattentive or rude that way.