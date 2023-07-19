Top Rising Metal Bands to Watch

The heavy metal genre is constantly evolving with the emergence of new bands that bring fresh sounds and excitement. These upcoming bands are likely to become the next big thing, providing unique music styles and energetic performances to entertain metal fans. It's fascinating to observe their journey and witness how they shape the future of metal as they gain more attention and recognition.

Keep reading as we explore the music, stories, and distinctive qualities of these rising stars, and be prepared to be amazed by their raw talent and incredible potential.

Darvaza

Darvaza is a band making waves in the black metal scene with their intense style of music. They bring a raw energy that sets them apart, combining old-school black metal vibes with the kick-in-the-face attitude of Motorhead. But that's not all—Darvaza also knows how to take you on a trippy journey with heavy, droning sounds that leave you in a trance, headbanging along.



What makes Darvaza stand out is the energy they capture in their songs. You can feel the intensity and passion they put into every note as you listen. This doesn't end with their studio recordings, but also in live shows. The raw energy of Darvaza's music creates a dark and ominous atmosphere that feels like death is clawing at your soul. Indeed, if you are not a metal or hard rock fan, you don't want to mess around listening to these songs or attending any of their live performances.



Hath

Straight out of New Jersey, Hath has gained recognition for its progressive blackened death metal. The growth is evident in their progression between their debut EP "Hive," and their first full-length album, "Of Rot and Ruin". Now, with "All That Was Promised," they have elevated themselves into a more recognized position as a top band.

One notable improvement in Hath's music is the consistent quality throughout the album, as analyzed in Kenstrosity's review. The peaks and valleys in "Of Rot and Ruin" have been balanced out in "All That Was Promised." Tracks like "Kenosis," "Lithopaedic," "Decollation," and the intense closing track "Name Them Yet Build No Monuments" showcase Hath's ability to deliver blistering blackened death metal. However, even the tracks that didn't receive special recognition still impress with clever harmonies, jagged riffs reminiscent of Atrae Bilis, and impeccable drumming. Every song on the album holds its own, displaying Hath's growth and musical proficiency.



What makes Hath truly special is the interconnected songwriting they employ in their album. Each song is part of a larger story, seamlessly flowing into one another while maintaining individual identities. "Decollation" morphs from intense movement to movement, while "Death Complex" crushes with its structured yet powerful delivery. These songs share an unbreakable bond, creating an album that showcases Hath's diversity while remaining true to their vision.

Mortuous

Despite their long-standing presence in the music scene for over 13 years, Mortuous has unfortunately not received the recognition they deserve until recently. Their incredible talent and explosive live performances getting recognition suggest that their time in the spotlight is finally arriving.



In 2022, Mortuous had the opportunity to showcase its powerful sound on two major tours, leaving a lasting impression on audiences. Their latest album, "Upon Desolation," released on Carbonized Records, which happens to be the label owned by their drummer, Chad Gailey, has become a major booster in their career. It made a significant impact and secured a spot on Decibel's Top 40 Albums of 2022 list. Additionally, they are confirmed to perform at Unearthed Morbidity in Copenhagen in the summer of 2023. The performance is sure to cement their growing presence.



It is essential to keep an eye on Mortuous as they continue to gain momentum and attract a wider fan base. Their music seamlessly blends intricate technicality, haunting emotions, and relentless force, showcasing their exceptional skill. Don't miss the chance to listen to their standout songs, including "Among the Lost / Mors Immortalis," "Funerealm," "Desiccated," "Through Wilderness," and "Among the Lost (2012 Demo)." Each track highlights Mortuous' mastery of death metal, offering a glimpse into the sheer brilliance and expectations to come from the band.



Conclusion

As these bands gain more attention and recognition, it's exciting to follow their journey and see how they impact the metal scene. Their unique music styles, energetic live shows, and dedication to their craft make them bands to watch. Whether it's Darvaza's dark and haunting vibe, Hath's intricate and captivating songs, or Mortuous' technical skills with a touch of sadness, each band brings something unique.