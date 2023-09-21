Touchdown For Netflix! How Quarterback Revolutionizes NFL Storytelling

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be an NFL quarterback? You’ve seen them during games on TV. You may even glimpse their personal life as you see them interact with their family on the field after the game. Despite these observations, you would probably still say that your understanding of who the average NFL quarterback is as a person is limited at best.

That’s all about to change.

In 2020, media executive Jamie Horowitz developed the idea of Omaha Productions and pitched it to legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. Today, Omaha Productions is one of the fastest-growing media companies in the world. It’s responsible for gems like Peyton’s Places and the alternate Monday Night Football broadcast featuring Manning and his brother Eli, a two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback himself.

More recently, Omaha Productions teamed up with NFL Films and 2PM Productions to produce an all-access look into the lives of NFL quarterbacks.

Season 1 of Quarterback was released on Netflix earlier this month. The docuseries follows the lives of three starting NFL quarterbacks throughout the 2022 season, both on the field and in their personal lives.

In the show’s opening minutes, we see the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins’ wife, Julie, explaining how she helps him choose his pregame and postgame outfits. We watch Patrick Mahomes, the two-time Super Bowl MVP from the Kansas City Chiefs yelling at his dogs to stop barking while his wife, Brittany, describes how they began dating in high school. We join Marcus Mariota of the Philadelphia Eagles and his wife, Kiyomi, for an ultrasound appointment.

The show was an immediate success, becoming the top-ranking program on Netflix within a few days. As NFL training camps get underway and we look forward to watching the kickoff of another season, we can’t help but wonder who Season 2 might feature. There’s no shortage of fantastic options, and we’ll break down some of our favorite possibilities below.

Josh Allen

Allen would be the #1 choice to star in Season 2. Who wouldn’t want to get behind-the-scenes access into Allen’s life and have a chance to see who he is, especially in the middle of a make-or-break season? He is close friends with Mahomes, has told everyone he looks up to Peyton Manning, and seems thisclose to becoming an MVP and Super Bowl Champ. Let’s do it.

Joe Burrow

Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in football. In most people’s opinions, he’s in the top tier with Mahomes and Allen. He’s in the middle of a contract negotiation that could end with him becoming the highest-paid quarterback in the game. His personality is electric and following him throughout the season would be great entertainment.

Lamar Jackson

Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract last offseason after initially failing to reach an agreement, receiving the franchise tag, and requesting a trade. Jackson isn’t the only strong personality in Baltimore’s locker room, and the Ravens have a storied history as one of the top organizations in the entire NFL. If Jackson were to star in Quarterback, it would obviously be must-see TV.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford was once the guy who was going to put up big numbers in Detroit and never win a big game. Then he was traded to the Rams and he is Super Bowl-winning celebrity. He has a wife, Kelli, who is a big personality with a growing media presence. This would be a fun one.

Aaron Rodgers

How could you not want to see Rodgers in Quarterback? The four-time NFL MVP will be front and center for a team besides the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his career. His new team, the New York Jets, is one of the best up-and-coming groups in the country, with the reigning offensive and defensive rookies of the year in wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner. Perhaps it’s unlikely since the Jets are already the focus of HBO’s annual Hard Knocks training camp series, but if you watched the first episode, you could tell that Rodgers doesn’t mind being on camera.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa is a rising star in the league with all the potential to be an upper-echelon quarterback. That said, the 2022 season was difficult for the fourth-year quarterback out of Alabama. Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions and admitted that he considered retirement in the offseason after his injury-plagued year. Instead, the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option, and he’s in camp attempting to prove that he’s the long-term solution under center. Can he stay healthy? Can he make the Dolphins a contender? Will we get to join him for the ride on Quarterback? It would be highly entertaining, especially if we saw more of Mike McDaniel’s antics.

Justin Herbert

The fourth-year quarterback out of Oregon claims he doesn’t do much outside of football and doesn’t know if viewers would enjoy only seeing footage from practice and meetings. However, what Herbert lacks in drama or extracurricular intrigue, he makes up for in solid performance and rising potential. He’s fresh off a five-year, $262.5 million extension and has thrown for 14,000 yards and 94 touchdowns in his first three seasons in the league. Herbert is only 25 years old, so there’s a chance he hasn’t entered his prime yet. We’d love to watch him on the show and see how he attempts to elevate his game to the next level.

Bryce Young

It’s unlikely we would see a rookie quarterback on the show, but wouldn’t it be fun to see how the recent No. 1 pick adjusts to life in the NFL as a starter? Young is a star and a rookie being followed would be unlike anything we saw in season 1. We can dream.

No matter who we see starring in Season 2 of Netflix’s newest hit sports docuseries, we’ll get another electrifying season. We’ve come a long way in the past three years since Jamie Horowitz first pitched the idea for Omaha Productions to Peyton Manning, and there’s no telling what other great programming we’ll see in the next few years from Quarterback and beyond thanks to the memorable work they’re doing.