Tour Bus Shared By EVERGREY And CYHRA Targeted In Break-In; Suspected Thief Caught On The Scene

Blue Lemon Management has shared the following update on Evergrey's current tour through Sweden with Cyhra supporting them:

Saturday’s show at Luleå Energi Arena didn’t just deliver powerful performances on stage, but also dramatic scenes behind the scenes. A bold attempted break-in on the shared tour bus of Swedish bands Cyhra and Evergrey ended with the suspected thief being apprehended on the spot – thanks to swift action from the bands themselves.

The incident occurred while the bands were performing for an enthusiastic crowd in Luleå. When Rickard Zander, keyboardist for Evergrey, returned to the tour bus, he discovered an unknown individual in the process of gathering stolen goods. The suspect had already packed computers and drinks from the bus and was ready to flee. However, this is where the situation took a dramatic turn.

In a courageous move, Cyhra’s frontman, Jake E, tackled the would-be thief and held him down until the police arrived.

"It was an adrenaline-filled moment, but you act on instinct," says Jake E. "We couldn’t let someone steal from us or threaten our safety."

Upon arrest, it was discovered that the suspect had earlier shoplifted meat from a local grocery store, as it was still hidden under his clothes. The police have taken the suspect into custody, and an investigation is underway.

Cyhra and Evergrey have been receiving an incredible response from their fans during the ongoing tour and are eager to continue delivering unforgettable shows. However, they also urge other musicians and touring bands to be vigilant about security.

"We are thankful that no one was harmed and that we were able to prevent the situation from escalating," Jake E concludes.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

September

30 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet

October

1 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

2 - Kristianstad, Sweden - Biljardkompaniet