TOXIC HOLOCAUST - Tankcrimes To Issue 20th Anniversary Vinyl Repress Of Debut Album Evil Never Dies

Tankcrimes is pleased to announce a special twentieth anniversary vinyl repress of Evil Never Dies, the debut full-length from Toxic Holocaust, set for release on December 8.

Toxic Holocaust began kicking out the corrosive jams in basements and bedrooms over twenty years ago, building a punishing legacy of mutant thrash and filthy street punk that’s outlasted the heydays of the genres that spawned them. Founder Joel Grind, whose dedication to the one-man-band ethos gives the late Quorthon a run for his money, melts down the greatest punk metal crossover riff collection imaginable into nuclear ooze. With each successive release, Grind repurposes the most visceral strengths of speed, thrash, and punk through his own unique vision, making for new metal anthems that consistently reignite a circle-pitting feeding frenzy in the scene.

Initially released in 2003 via Nuclear War Now Productions and Witches Brew Records, Evil Never Dies was Grind’s first official full-length.

Comments Grind on the Tankcrimes reissue, “It’s hard to believe I recorded Evil Never Dies twenty years ago. It simultaneously feels like yesterday and forever ago. At the time, there was minimal info on recording a DIY solo record at home. I just kinda learned as I went through trial and error. After all these years, I’m still happy with the way it turned out. No computers, no fixing…bumps and bruises and all.

“People have been asking for this LP to be available again and I can’t think of anyone better to bring it back to life than Scotty Heath from Tankcrimes. There’s nothing better than getting to work with your friends.”

Tankcrimes will reissue Evil Never Dies as a one-time, vinyl-only pressing limited to 2,000 copies in the following color variants: Toxic Radiation Splatter (500) and Yellow w/ Black And White Splatter (1500).

Evil Never Dies tracklisting:

"Evil Never Dies"

"War Is Hell"

"Enemy Of Jesus"

"Damned To Fire"

"Exxxecutioner"

"666"

"Summon The Beast"

"Demise"

"Warfare"

"Dead To The World"

"Fallout"

"Atomik Destruktor"