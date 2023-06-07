TOXIK Announce First-Ever US Tour Dates; TYRANT To Support

US thrashers, Toxik, announced their first ever US tour dates, with support from Michigan’s heavy metal outfit, Tyrant. The 8-date East Coast tour kick's off on July 14 in Lansing, MI and will make stops in Cleveland, Brooklyn, and Rhode Island before ending in Lowell, MA on July 21.

Since their formation in the 80’s, Toxik has proven themselves as a household name in the world of progressive thrash metal. Late last year, the New York thrash titans unleashed their most comprehensive album to date, entitled Dis Morta, via Massacre Records.

Tour dates are listed below, tickets available here.

Dates:

July

14 - The Junction - Lansing, MI

15 - Courtyard Lounge - Englewood, OH

16 - No Class - Cleveland, OH

17 - The Club at Water St. - Rochester, NY

18 - Sherman Showcase - Stroudsburg, PA

19 - St. Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

20 - Alchemy - Providence, RI

21 - Taffeta - Lowell, MA

(Photo - Henk Brouwer)