TOYAH AND ROBERT’s Sunday Lunch Covers DEEP PURPLE’s “Smoke On The Water” - "We Gave An Impromptu Concert At 6 In The Morning By The River Avon"

King Crimson founder Robert Fripp and his wife, Toyah Willcox, are back with a fresh helping of Sunday Lunch, this time performing the Deep Purple classic, “Smoke On The Water“.

“This was a very special Sunday Lunch, because we were trying to get mist at the end of our garden,” says Toyah. “We live in the Midlands in the UK and on the Avon and when the sun starts coming up at 3:30 in the morning, right through to 6 AM, you get mist on the river. Funny enough, it was a cloudy day, so it didn’t happen. But we had no idea this could be heard across town. So we gave an impromptu concert at 6AM in the morning with Deep Purple’s ‘Smoke On The Water’!”

And here it is:

Toyah & Robert's Sunday Lunch is going on tour throughout the UK in September and October. The couple will be accompanied by a live band, with Fripp on guitar. Tickets are available here.

Says Toyah: “When people ask, 'What is the show going to be?', it’s going to be about the hundred years of musical experience we have between us.”

Watch the "Toyah At Home" video below, where Toyah and Robert introduce the tour concept: