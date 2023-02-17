TRACII GUNS Discusses His New Relationship With ORIANTHI - "All Of The Sudden The Kindest, Most Empathetic And Loving Person Enters My Life"

L.A. Guns guitarist, Tracii Guns, is in a new relationship with platinum-selling recording artist and world class guitarist, Orianthi. Yesterday (Thursday, February 16), Guns took to social media to share the following message.

Says Tracii: "Chaos 2022. Divorce, 43 therapy appointments , 5 round trips between LA and Aarhus, recorded 2 albums, spent two weeks on two Kiss Kruises reconnecting with old friends and doing things that would make Satan blush. Maintaining relationships with my two boys that live 5500 miles apart. Played a gig in a bathroom. Trying to be a strong leader for my band while traveling on a bus for 9 weeks and then entertaining audiences night after night where some days were so stressful I don’t know how I pulled some of that stuff off but, I did.

"I have some very close Danish friends and American friends that were tremendously supportive and listened to me vent over and over. Those people know who they are and they will never know how much I love them and appreciate them.

"Toward the end of the year I really started to feel normal again. So, starting to feel normal I start talking to Ori before thanksgiving and she immediately got Covid really bad so we were unable to meet in person and our schedules were insane after that so we just had very short conversations and mostly just kept touching base.

"I flew to Denmark for Christmas with my youngest son Ole and those times with him made the bullshit in my mind disappear and we had so much fun and laughter together that it makes all the crap worth it somehow.

"Anyway, by January 1st I had made a deal with myself that I needed to slow the fuck down and enjoy the freedom of being alive and unattached and let nature dictate 2023. I also decided that day that Ori and I were just gonna be good friends and that I would not pursue her in a romantic capacity and just carry on moving forward and try to make life a bit less complicated. Making plans like that some people would say is gods little joke on humans and that the plans are already made and we just don’t know about them.

"So, Ori and I meet shortly after I had already made a decision that it wasn’t going anywhere and oops 😅 bam 💥I was wrong. All of the sudden the kindest, most empathetic and loving person enters my life. Reminding me that we are all just human need love. Oh and “she plays guitar and sings la la la”. Sexy mama 😍#getwhatyoudeserve Damn you’re good @iamorianthi."

