Transform Any Design Project with Studio’s Unique Customization Tools

Creative Fabrica’s latest edition to its comprehensive collection of craft and design resources is Studio, an online design tool that allows users to freely create stunning visual displays with access to thousands of fonts, graphics, and editing tools. In addition, Studio offers a variety of templates to use and edit for free, making creating posters, flyers, and invitations easier (and quicker) than ever.

Creating Projects Using Creative Fabrica Studio

Invitations for weddings, birthday parties or social events have never been as simple to customize and create. Studio offers hundreds of premade templates that harness creativity from all over the world accessible in one easy-to-use online platform.

The fastest and most efficient way to create a personalized project is with Creative Fabrica Studio’s free templates. From the templates page, users can browse hundreds of designs to use and modify with ease. All designs edited by the user can be used personally and commercially for digital or printed design.

From the main page, users can scroll through a variety of templates created by Creative Fabrica. If something specific is in mind, users can type into the search box to narrow the criteria and find templates for all types of season, occasions and promotional pushes.





Easy Editing Tools

Once a template is selected, Studio offers a variety of tools to customize that template. Most templates are able to be modified, removed or replaced as needed, and the left-hand toolbar is familiar and easy to navigate. If the text needs to be modified, simply click on the text. It can be resized, removed or changed easily. Once text on the canvas is selected, a text box will appear to the left of the canvas for additional customization to the color, font, size, and modifications.





Background images can also be changed with the click of a button. If another type of photo is desired, the user can select the photos tab, search for a new image, and drag it to the canvas.





Another tool to customize your design with Creative Fabrica Studio is file uploads. This offers the optimal optimization, since users can easily upload designs from their personal library, camera roll, internet, or from the Creative Fabrica graphics library. If you’re a Creative Fabrica subscriber, most of the content on their website can be downloaded at no additional cost and easily used with Studio. Once an image has been uploaded, it can be dragged to your canvas and re-center as needed.





Spark AI is the native imaging generating software built into Studio, which can allow users to create their own, new and unique high-quality images. With a short description of what to create, the program will generate up to 4 images in as little as 5 seconds. This is the ultimate way to create something truly personalized.





A free background remover tool is also available within Studio. Take any image or photo and, utilizing the same Spark AI technology that is used to generate new images, click the magic wand to remove the background effortlessly. Since state-of-the-art AI is used within this program, the image background is separated from the main image instantly and seamlessly.





Freely Creating from a Blank Canvas

If the creative juices are flowing and a little more time can be spent designing the perfect card, invitation or poster, users can freely create starting with a blank canvas to create a design from scratch using the backgrounds and graphics supplied within Studio. This allows users to take creative control and build the design from the ground up. While this process takes a bit more time by bypassing the templates, Creative Fabrica Studio makes the process seamless by allowing the user to easily swap backgrounds, fonts and images effortlessly.

Studio Commercial License

One of the largest benefits of using Studio is that each creation is exclusively yours to create digital or printed items. Studio offers a flexible commercial license with exclusive use of any assets, images or content found within Studio. This includes print on demand products as well. This allows for creations to be used without fear of licensing or copyrighting complications. Just make sure that any images you upload yourself have the necessary commercial licensing.

Community

In addition to the many free features that Creative Fabrica Studio has to offer, users also have access to an entire community where over 50,000 designers have added their creations to Creative Fabrica and have made it one of the fastest-growing digital asset companies in the world. It is the perfect place to find inspiration for all the digital creations you can imagine in one simple, free-for-everyone web-based experience.





Clearly Unique

Studio is a platform that stands out from the crowd with an easy-to-use, fully customizable website that allows users to create many projects easily. Incorporating free ready-to-use templates and tools will elevate any design from novice to professional instantly.



