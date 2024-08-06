TREMONTI To Release The End Will Show Us How Album In January; "Just Too Much" Single And Video Out Now

With a musical catalog that includes 18 previously released full length albums from his work with Creed, Alter Bridge and various solo endeavours, world-renowned guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Mark Tremonti is back with his sixth album from his solo band, Tremonti. The new album, entitled The End Will Show Us How, is scheduled for global release on January 10 via longtime partner, Napalm Records. The new album is now available for pre-order here.

Mark Tremonti is back with a collection of 12 original compositions that continues his musical evolution while showcasing his ability to write memorable songs – something he has done for nearly three decades. Mark is backed in Tremonti by Eric Friedman (guitars), Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums). Each song on The End Will Show Us How will take the listener on a journey as Mark set out to create an album of a dozen individual compositions each unique from the other.

The debut single “Just Too Much” is a perfect example of this. The song opens with a driving guitar riff – the basis for the entire song - as Mark delivers the message to keep pushing forward no matter what adversity is in front of you. An official music video for the single directed by J.T. Ibanez (Sevendust) can be seen below.

Tremonti’s musicianship and songwriting is on full display on each song on The End Will Show Us How. Tracks like the opener “The Mother, The Earth and I,” the thought provoking “It’s Not Over” and the epic closer “All The Wicked Things” show that Mark continues to create compositions that continue to engage audiences - both old and new fans alike. “Nails” is a musical idea that Mark has had for years and finally found the inspiration to complete. “Tomorrow We Will Fail” is an inspirational piece that talks about not putting off until tomorrow something you can conquer today. “Now That I’ve Made It” is a message for anyone who has ever had anyone doubt them and try to hold them back from following their dreams.

The End Will Show Us How was produced by longtime friend and collaborator Michael “Elvis” Baskette – the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.

The End Will Show Us How will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Vinyl Box incl. 2-LP Gatefold Yellow-Gold, Red Splatter, Metal Plate, Handysticker, Cloth bag, Slipmat, 12inch Booklet (Napalm mail order only – limited to 300)

- 2 LP Gatefold Cristallo Glitter (North American indies only – limited to 600)

- 2 LP Gatefold Solid Aquamarine (Napalm mail order only - limited to 200)

- 2 LP Gatefold Splattered Red, Black (Band store only - limited to 300)

- 2 LP Gatefold Splattered Royal Blue, White (Band store only - limited to 300)

- 2 LP Gatefold Marbled Orange Red Black (Band store only - limited to 300)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

The End Will Show Us How tracklisting:

"The Mother, The Earth And I"

"One More Time"

"Just Too Much"

"Nails"

"It’s Not Over"

"The End Will Show Us How"

"Tomorrow We Will Fail"

"I’ll Take My Chances"

"The Bottom "

"Live In Fear"

"Now That I’ve Made It"

"All The Wicked Things"

"Just Too Much" video:

Mark Tremonti is currently on tour across the United States with the recently reunited Creed. Tremonti will tour around the globe in support of The End Will Show Us How in 2025. Dates for Europe are recently announced and more information on additional tour dates will be available in the near future. Go to MarkTremonti.com for more details.

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)