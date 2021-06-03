TREND KILL GHOSTS Share New Music Video "Phoenix"

Brazilian power metal band Trend Kill Ghosts is getting ready to release their new album. After months of production and big investment, the quaratet from São Paulo issue their first single, entitled "Phoenix". This song is accompanied by a music video, filmed at London Studio, featuring the participation of actress and singer Aline Ferrari.

"'Phoenix' is one of the parts of the new album in which I tell about a little of what I lived in the middle of the Pandemic," says vocalist Diogo Nunes. "I believe that many of us went through this; through anxiety, crisis, and often without perspective of improvement. Sometimes thinking that nothing in our lives makes sense anymore, but that, when we can see for a moment who we are and how far we have come, we know where to draw strength and be reborn, stronger and willing to show it to the world, like a phoenix."

"Phoenix" is available now on all digital platforms.

(Photography: Jéssica Marinho and Filipe Moriarty)