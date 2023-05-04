TREV LUKATHER Releases "The Sound" Single; Music Video Streaming

"The Sound" is the first official single released off of Trev Lukather’s forthcoming debut solo album. "The Sound" is a retro, modern 80s arena anthem with a strong message behind it.

Lukather about the song: “'The Sound' is about hope of unity during a brutal time of division. We are so lost in our phones and ourselves. Lack of communication. War. Loss of freedom. Loss of human rights. Racism. Political meltdowns. Misinformation. Deadly earthquakes. We are derailing literally and figuratively. I wanted to send a message of how we are all on this floating speck in the universe together trying to find the meaning of why we are here. The reality is, no one is better than anyone else. We are on the same level. If that was more clear to everyone, we wouldn’t have so much hate in our hearts. If we knew how small we are, it would be liberating, not debilitating.”

Lukather on the inspiration behind the music video: “I was in an Uber and my driver was a young woman from Iran. She was telling me about all of the struggles the people, especially what the women were going through over there. I couldn’t even wrap my head around it. She reached out again on social media begging me to raise awareness because I had a following. I thought to myself, what can I do? I’m just a musician from LA. A post is not going to make a difference but maybe a song with a visual explanation will. At the same time, we have all of the things listed above with what the song is about. The video also shows the message of unity as well. Heroic acts of people putting their life on the line to pull people out of rubble. It strikes a nerve. It hits home. To be honest, I’ve never been more proud of anything that I’ve done.”

- Produced and written by Trev Lukather

Special guest performers:

Josh Devine (former Levara bandmate and One Direction drummer)

Hector Maldonado (bassist of Train)

Steve Maggiora (currently in Toto on keys and background vocals)

- Mixed by Will Brierre

- Mastered by John Greenham

- Single cover art by Jake Hays

- Music video directed and edited by Trev Lukather with performance shots by his wife, Madison Cain-Lukather.

Los Angeles native Trev Lukather comes from rock royalty. Having grown up with Steve Lukather (Toto) as his father, he was raised and surrounded by music his whole life. At an early age he started to self teach by watching some of the greats while out on the road. At the age of 12 he was on stage playing in front of 20,000 people at the Toto reunion tour and from that day forward knew that he was going to be a professional musician.

He got his first professional gig at the age of 17, working with Lindsay Lohan as her guitarist and Musical Director. Following that he worked with Tommy Henriksen (Alice Cooper/Hollywood Vampires/Crossbone Skully) which led him to Atlantic Records and writing for the debut album of arena rock band Halestorm.

Since then he has gone on to become a well known touring musician, session musician, writer and producer working with many established acts such as Dorothy, Classless Act, Amber Van Day, and Blind Channel. He has also started a few of his own projects along the way, including Levara (formerly ZFG) who signed to Mascot Records and toured the world booked by X-Ray Touring and Artist Group International.

In 2023, Trev is looking to the future and focusing on his debut solo album titled Invisible Friends and his other passion of producing albums. Invisible Friends debut album is set to be released in the fall of 2023 and features special guest musicians like Abe Laboriel Jr (Paul McCartney), Josh Paul (Daughtry), Bryce Soderberg (Lifehouse), Hector Maldanado (Train) Jake Hayden (Dorothy) and Steve Maggiora (Toto) to name a few.

More important than any of the impressive stats above, Trev is driven by his innate desire to provide an escape for other people to forget about their problems and build a connection that lasts forever. And all of this while having fun! Join him on his journey and get ready to be inspired and amazed…and have your abs hurt from laughing all the way through the process as the one thing not mentioned here is very obvious: there is hardly a funnier and more life-embracing cat than Trev! Let’s go!

Trev is proudly endorsed by Ernie Ball, Music Man Guitars, Line 6, Yamaha and Bogner Amps.

(Top photo - Jake Hays and Madison Cain-Lukather)