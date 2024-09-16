TRISKELYON - Canadian Thrashers Debut "Eternal Conflict" Music Video

Canadian thrashers, Triskelyon, will be delivering stainless steel fury on their third album, Shattered Elysium, this coming September 27 via Moribund Records. In the lead-up to its release, Triskelyon is sharing their latest music video, "Eternal Conflict", featuring guest vocals from Tiina Teal of Detente.

"Eternal Conflict is about us, humanity, as we live in a violent world engulfed in perpetual war and conflict. It highlights the devastation and despair caused by continuous warfare, with imagery of crumbling cities, blood-soaked grounds, and lives destroyed. The relentless nature of the violence is a cycle that perpetuates itself without end," says band founder and guitarist Geoff Waye.

Founded in 2021 by guitarist Geoff Waye of the acclaimed true metal band Category VI, Triskelyon burst onto the scene with a self-titled EP, quickly securing a deal with Moribund Records for their radio chart-topping debut album Downfall (2022). In the following year, they demolished expectations with their masterful sophomore release, Artificial Insanity, which earned rave reviews and dominated the radio charts for six weeks!

Triskelyon is again back to enthralling the metal world with Shattered Elysium. With their lethal third strike, Geoff Waye once again drafted some of the finest emissaries of the Canadian metal scene. Enlisting the vocal talents of guests Amanda Kiernan (Into Eternity, The Order of Chaos), Eric Forrest (E-Force, ex-VoiVod), Tiina Teal (Détente), Amanda Jackman (Category VI), Armin Kamal (Infrared), Dale Drew (Sea Dogs), Fíochmhar (Artach), Des Mason and Pete Healey, this album detonates as a pure and true thrash metal masterpiece. The record features a unique style along with refreshing variations of thrashing classics! Traditional, yet intricate, drum duties are exceptionally executed by Raul Marques (Burning Torment), while Dwayne Pike, Keith Jackman (Category VI), Rick White, and Darrin Pope are conscripted on bass.

Shattered Elysium runs the gamut from pure 80’s thrash and speed metal to classic power metal, and traditional heavy metal, and even includes some brutal death-thrash. It attains an impressive new milestone in classic thrash metal, with far-reaching appeal across all heavy metal sub-genres. Shattered Elysium truly resurrects the glory days of the 1980s, while maintaining a fresh and modern sound!

In keeping with Triskelyon's tradition of closing their albums with an iconic cover, this release delivers a thunderous metal rendition of Duran Duran's mega-hit, “Hungry Like the Wolf.”

Pre-order Shattered Elysium here.

Tracklist:

"Beyond Shattered Elysium (Intro)"

"Endgame Euphoria"

"Anarchy Avenue"

"Hellbound Hellions"

"Sealed Hypocrisy"

"Under His Eye"

"Eternal Conflict"

"The Battle for Monte Cassino"

"Phantom Serenade"

"Whispers from the Shadows"

"Hungry Like the Wolf" (Duran Duran cover)

"Anarchy Avenue":