TRIUMPH Guitarist RIK EMMETT Reveals OZZY OSBOURNE's Band "Was One Of The Best Rock Bands I Ever Saw. Ever. In My Life" (Video)

In the VRP Rocks clip below, guitarist Rik Emmett reminisces on his experience with Triumph at the iconic US Festival in 1983, where they performed alongside rock luminaries like Van Halen, Mötley Crüe, and Judas Priest. He reflects on feeling like an outlier but proving Triumph's prowess as a band with a stellar performance.Emmett also recounts witnessing a legendary show in England...

Emmett: "We played Stoke-On-Trent once, at Heavy Metal Holocaust. The headliner that day was Motörhead, and the other band was Ozzy. He had Randy Rhoads (guitar), Rudy Sarzo (bass) and Tommy Aldridge (drums), and that was one of the best rock bands I ever saw. Ever. In my life. And I've seen a lot of rock bands. I could take or leave Ozzy - he doesn't do anything for me - but Randy Rhoads on guitar? Oh my God. Rudy Sarzo on bass with Tommy Aldridge, that was a rhythm section. They absolutely kicked ass. They were so good."

Canadian label, Music In Motion Ent, has released Diamonds: The Best Of The Hard Rock Years 1990 - 1995, a new compilation featuring Rik Emmett's hand picked rock tracks from his three Duke Street releases, Absolutely, Ipso Facto and The Spiral Notebook, plus two previously unheard songs.

Remastered with the most up to date technology at Iguana Studios in Toronto ON, Diamonds provides Rik Emmett fans with a new listening experience. The Diamonds cover art features the work of renowned photographer Andrew MacNaughtan.