TRIUMPH Named 2021 Record Store Day Canadian Ambassadors; Allied Forces Box Set Announced; Video

"We are so excited to announce our 2021 Record Store Day Canadian Ambassadors, Triumph!," states an update from Record Store Day Canada.

"One of the greatest and most successful Canadian rock bands of all-time, Triumph first rose to prominence back in the golden era when vinyl was king – and the preferred format of most music fans. So, it makes perfect sense for Triumph - Rik Emmett (guitars/vocals), Mike Levine (bass, keyboards) and Gil Moore (drums, vocals) - to be named the 2021 Record Store Day Canadian Ambassadors!

"Plus, the band will release the 40th anniversary Allied Forces box set for the June 12 RSD Drops date!

"We couldn’t be more proud and honoured to welcome Triumph to the RSDC family!"

A rock music collector’s dream, the Round Hill Records-issued Allied Forces box set will include:

- Vinyl #1 : Picture Disc of Original Allied Forces Studio Album

- Vinyl #2 : 2xLP Live in Cleveland 1981

- Vinyl #3 : 7” Single – Tribute 2021

- Version of “Allied Forces” + “Magic Power” Live from Ottawa 1982 (Never Before Released)

- 11x17 Maple Leaf Gardens Poster (CANADA EXCLUSIVE)

- 24-page booklet featuring rare photos and behind the scenes. + Allied Forces essay

- 40th Anniversary Allied Forces retro tour book

- 40th Anniversary Allied Forces retro tour poster

- 40th Anniversary Allied Forces retro tour pass

- Rik Pics (3 Hand Drawn Cartoons)

- Handwritten Lyrics (Magic Power, Allied Forces & Fight the Good Fight)

For more info, head here.