TRIVIUM Announce New Venue For London Show; UK / Ireland Tour With HEAVEN SHALL BURN And MALEVOLENCE Kicks Off This Weekend

Florida metal overlords Trivium have announced that their upcoming headline London show, previously set to take place at the O2 Academy Brixton on January 15, will now be at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo.

The band posted an update on their social media, saying, "No sleep til.. Hammersmith!! London we’re coming to the Eventim Apollo, get ready! Due to events at O2 Academy Brixton a couple of weeks ago, our show is no longer able to happen at that venue. We’ve been working with our team throughout the holidays to try and find a solution. The show will now take place at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on the same date – Sunday 15th January. You will contacted by your ticket agent in the next couple of days with detailed information, so please keep an eye on your inbox and read the email carefully. The good news is that we’ve been able to release more tickets for the show and they’ll be available from 10am Thursday 5th January."

Tickets for the Hammersmith date will be available here.

The group recently wrapped up a string of dates in Latin America, one of their most successful tours ever. They also shared a brand new, official video for colossal track, "The Shadow Of The Abattoir", taken from their latest album In The Court Of The Dragon. Directed by Pavel Trebukhin, watch the video below.

Dates line up as follows for the forthcoming UK & Ireland headline Dead Men & Dragons tour:

January (with Malevolence):

7 - Dublin, Ireland - Helix (sold out)

8 - Dublin, Ireland - Helix

9 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall

January (with Heaven Shall Burn and Malevolence):

12 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy

13 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy (sold out)

14 - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse (sold out)

15 - London, England - Eventim Apollo

Order tickets here or at trivium.org/tour.

When the tour was announced, Trivium declared, "It is an honour to be touring with Heaven Shall Burn. HSB was one of Trivium’s earliest introductions to Hardcore/Metalcore mixed with Melodic Death and Death Metal; with very important lyrics that dealt with society and the world as a whole. HSB and Trivium started off on the same record label back in the early 2000’s!" Heaven Shall Burn guitarist Mark Weichert added, “There has been a strong and special connection between Trivium and Heaven Shall Burn since the earliest days. When we met Trivium for the first time, they were very young but already highly talented youngsters, today they're a global power of metal. Over the years Heaven Shall Burn and Trivium destroyed small clubs and demolished big arenas together, we had great times together in both Saalfeld and Sydney. We´re proud and touched, that our common history is now being continued and we finally tour Europe with the guys again.”

Opening the heavy metal festivities are hotly-tipped British beasts Malevolence. Trivium frontman Matt Heafy enthuses, "Meet Malevolence - a band that will take over the heavy music world. Paolo introduced me to their music, and I have had it on repeat ever since. Malevolence have created a sound completely and uniquely their own; and it’s monumentally fantastic. Mark my words, they’re gonna take the metal, hardcore, metalcore, and punk worlds over by force. We are excited to have them on our tour."

After the UK dates, the group embark on an extensive headline tour of mainland Europe through February 2023.

