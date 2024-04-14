TRIVIUM Frontman MATT HEAFY Shares Full Elder Scrolls Online 10th Anniversary Livestreamed Acoustic Set (Video)

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has uploaded a new video to his official YouTube channel, this time sharing his full acoustic performance celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Elder Scrolls Online.

The set was livestreamed from Amsterdam, Holland on April 5th. Check out Elder Scrolls Online here.

Heafy: "Thank you so much to Elder Scrolls Online and everyone involved for making this happen!"

Setlist:

"Hurt" (Johnny Cash / NIN)

"Can't Help Falling In Love" (Elvis Presley)

"Hallelujah" (Leonard Cohen)

"Wild Rover" (The Pogues)

"Dying In Your Arms"

"Strife"

"Of All These Yesterdays"

"Built To Fall"

"In Dreams" (Roy Orbison)

"Harvest" (Opeth)

"Toss A Coin To Your Witcher" (The Witcher)

"Burn Butcher Burn" (The Witcher)

"Dammit!" (Blink 182)

"Bowser Peaches" (Jack Black)

"Until The World Goes Cold"

"Heart From Your Hate"