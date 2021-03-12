TRIVIUM’s MATT HEAFY - Signature Guitar Straps Now Available

Trivium's Matt Heavy has a new line of signature guitar straps, available via Richter Guitar Straps & Accessories.

"After a martial arts injury to his left shoulder, Matt Heafy from Trivium asked us to develop a temporary solution to relieve the pain while on world tour. We delivered. The concept worked and works so well, however, that Matt continues to use this solution. In addition to other "regular" MKH Signature guitar straps, this product is now available as its signature model and can be purchased by guitarists and bassists around the world."

Matt stated: "Guitar straps are not ergonomic. The concept of a weight on one side of a trapezius/ shoulder joint for an entire musical-lifetime is detrimental to the balance of your body. With my signature dual strap, the weight is balanced on the other shoulder - offering a 60/40 weight distribution and is a lifesaver no matter your musical level. Get your Matt Heafy dual strap now and save your body. (You can always use this as a dual or single strap with a simply click on/off feature)."

