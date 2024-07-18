TUK SMITH & THE RESTLESS HEARTS Reveal New Album Details, Share Single "Blood On The Stage"

Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts have announced the release of their second album, Rogue To Redemption, due on August 30th via Gypsy Rose Records.

Tuk Smith is the kind of rock’n’roll ambassador you didn’t think existed anymore. Punk maverick from rural Georgia, Biters frontman, producer and solo artist, he’s seen the best and worst of a music industry in constant flux. By turns it’s left him critically acclaimed, poised for stadiums, dropped, burned out, back in the game and beloved by those for whom rock is still everything. Now based in Nashville, and with his own label Gypsy Rose Records, he creates from a more real place than most.

“I want to do something that means something to people,” Tuk says, “because a lot of shit nowadays is so disposable and so plastic. I just don't connect with that. I'd like to do things that impact people positively. It's a weird time on the planet, so to have songs about hope, but not be cheesy about it, it’s something I think we need with songwriting. That's the kind of music I want to hear.”

The result is Rogue To Redemption, produced by Tuk and mixed by Chris Dugan (Green Day, Iggy Pop, U2). The sonic lovechild of Thin Lizzy, '90s power pop and melody-driven punk, it shows an artistic peak born from adversity. The sound of a man bottling a lifetime of experiences, stories and characters from working class America. Lyrically, inspired by storytellers like Tom Petty, Phil Lynott and Bruce Springsteen, Rogue To Redemption comprises a Born To Run-esque series of vignettes – observation sprinkled with Tuk’s own experience.

“I was dropped from a label, nobody would sign me,” recalls Tuk, who wrote the album in solitude, mostly at a piano. “No booking agent would touch me. I had to figure out how to make my own records. I've always worked with other mentors, writers and producers, so for me to make this myself was a big leap of faith, because… you know, you might screw it up!”

Rogue To Redemption will be available on CD, vinyl (including two limited colour variants - silver or purple), digitally, and as part of a number of merch bundles. Pre-order digitally here or for physical options, here.

Today, Tuk also drops his brand new single "Blood On The Stage". Listen here or below.

Rogue To Redemption artwork and tracklisting:

"Take The Long Way"

"Glorybound"

"End Of An Era"

"Still A Dreamer"

"Little Renegade"

"Blood On The Stage"

"Lost Boy"

"Down The Road"

"Rogue To Redemption"

"When The Party's Over"

UK fans don't have much longer to wait to catch the magic of Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts live, with a special run of album launch gigs kicking off on August 29th in Wolverhampton. Tickets are on sale now.

For further details, visit Tuk Smith on Facebook.