TWISTED SISTER - New DEE SNIDER ReAction Figure Available Now

Super7 released their new Twisted Sister ReAction Figure.

A message states: "No band represented ‘80s heavy metal music, or music videos, more than Twisted Sister! Inspired by the cover art from the band’s 1984 album Stay Hungry, this 3.75” scale Twisted Sister ReAction Figure of Dee Snider features the iconic frontman in his black and pink outfit, and comes with bloody bone and microphone accessories. We’re not gonna take it if you pass on adding the Twisted Sister ReAction Figure of Dee Snider to your collection of rock and roll figures!"

Order yours, here.