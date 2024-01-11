TWISTED SISTER's DEE SNIDER Lends Voice To Decapitated Skull In Upcoming Horror Film "Here For Blood"; Video Trailer

Bloody Disgusting is reporting that Here For Blood, an over-the-top gory and insanely fun home invasion slasher that’s no doubt going to gain cult status, will release in theaters, on digital & Screambox just in time for Valentine’s Day, February 9, 2024.

Directed by Daniel Turres, Here For Blood follows a down-on-his-luck wrestler (Shawn Roberts; Albert Wesker in the Resident Evil films) and his girlfriend (Joelle Farrow) who are having a hard time making ends meet. When his girlfriend finds herself overwhelmed by exams, muscle-bound wrestler Tom O’Bannon steps in to cover one of her babysitting gigs.

But his chill night of junk food and video games quickly takes a turn for the cult-ish when the home is invaded by a gang of mask-wearing maniacs. Isolated and unprepared, Tom, his girlfriend, and a precocious 10-year-old must survive the night by any means necessary.

The film premiered to rave reviews at last year’s FrightFest in Glasgow. Following a successful festival run, which saw it pick up six awards at Toronto After Dark, Here For Blood returned to Fright Fest for an encore screening, this time in London.

Since its UK premiere, the momentum surrounding the film has only heightened, with Film Threat calling it “a heart-pounding roundhouse punch of a good time.” And Daily Dead adding “when you’re done, you might have to fight the urge to stand up on a folding chair, wave a Canadian flag and yell, ‘hell yeah, brother!’”

Written by James Roberts, the film also stars Maya Misaljevic (“The Boys”), Tara Spencer-Nairn (“Ghosts”) and Michael Therriault (“Reign”); with rocker Dee Snider (Strangeland) lending his voice to a decapitated skull!

Here For Blood was produced by Jacob Windatt and James Roberts, with Christian Turres, Daniel Turres, and Shawn Roberts acting as Executive Producers.

Read more at Bloody Disgusting, and watch a trailer for Here For Blood, below: