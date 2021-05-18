TYSONDOG Sign New Record Deal With From The Vaults

Tysondog has signed a deal with the newborn Danish record label From The Vaults, a traditional record company specializing in heavy metal including the NWOBHM.

"Part of Target Group Denmark, the label will help us take Tysondog further than before," says the band. From The Vaults will release our upcoming, fourth studio album and we can't wait for you to hear it."

"It's been a long time in the making and we are ready to return with even more bite! We are now part of the label's roster and we are looking forward to a great relationship for years to come! Thanks for your support as always."