U.K.’s SOLITARY – Bloodstock Festival 2019 CD/DVD Out In April

U.K. thrashers Solitary will release their gig at Bloodstock Festival in 2019 as a CD/DVD package on April 22 via Metalville Records. XXV: Live at Bloodstock also contains studio bonus tracks and extra video footage.

On Sunday, August 11, 2019, Solitary took to the stage at the Bloodstock Open Air festival in the U.K. and delivered a breathless, battering, glorious set of pure thrash metal. The band were celebrating their 25th anniversary of resolute, neck-snapping thrashing, and the Bloodstock performance was a victorious statement of jubilant defiance. The band gave everything that day, as they always have done on the stages of the UK and Europe for the last quarter of a century, and the crowd responded in kind. There was something special in the air, and it’s all here to be relived on CD and DVD with the stunning XXV: Live at Bloodstock package. From the rampaging riff assaults of "Trigger Point Atrocity" and "The Edge Of Violence" to the anthemic "Architects Of Shame" and crowd-pleasing classics like "Keep Your Enemies Closer" and "Requiem," every moment of that Bloodstock set is here to be relived or discovered. This is the ultimate representation of Solitary onstage, as close as you can get to their live intensity without diving into the pit.

XXV: Live at Bloodstock comes with a deluxe booklet and a host of bonus material on both the CD and DVD. Back in 2019, Solitary released a limited-edition EP called XXV which featured three re-recordings of Solitary fan favorites – those studio tracks have been remixed by Mike Bew (Cancer) and remastered by Martin Buchwalter (Accuser, Destruction, Tankard) and appear on the XXV: Live At Bloodstock CD. The DVD portion of this monster release features, alongside the complete Bloodstock set, a pre-show interview with frontman Rich Sherrington and all eight of Solitary’s promo videos to date.

Tracklisting:

CD

“Blackened Skies”*

“Trigger Point Atrocity”*

“Keep Your Enemies Closer”*

“The Edge Of Violence”*

“Architects Of Shame”*

“The Diseased Heart Of Society”*

“Unidentified”*

“Requiem”*

“Requiem” **

“Within Temptation” **

“Keep Your Enemies Closer” **

*Live At Bloodstock

**XXV (Remixed & Remastered)

DVD

“Blackened Skies”*

“Trigger Point Atrocity”*

“Keep Your Enemies Closer”*

“The Edge Of Violence”*

“Architects Of Shame”*

“The Diseased Heart Of Society”*

“Unidentified”*

“Requiem”*

Pre-show Interview

“Keep Your Enemies Closer” **

“Unidentified” **

“Wait” **

“Abominate” **

“I Will Not Tolerate” **

“Catharsis” **

“Spawn Of Hate” **

“The Dark…The Resilient”**

*Live At Bloodstock

**Promo Videos