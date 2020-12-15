UFO Guitar Legend VINNIE MOORE Tests Positive For COVID-19 - "I Have Become A World Champion At Napping"

Guitar legend Vinnie Moore (UFO) has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moore took to social media to share the news, writing: "I was recording some new songs a couple weeks back and was going to post about it, but started not feeling so well and unfortunately tested positive for COVID. Feeling better now but have been really tired. In fact, I have become a world champion at napping... which is frustrating because I hate napping. Biggest waste of time ever. 🤣 Be careful everyone, and Happy Holidays. I'll be back soon with music news."

In the new video below from Guitar World, Vinnie Moore demonstrates some of the techniques he used to play the melodic lines in his tune “Kung Fu Grip”, the third track on his 2019 album, Soul Shifter.

For tabs and text of this video lesson, see the February 2021 issue of Guitar World. Get yours here.