Ukraine’s HELL:ON Release New Single, Video “When The Wild Wind And The Soul Of Fire Meet”

Hell:On, the eminent atmospheric death metal band hailing from Ukraine, previously announced the release of their seventh full-length album, Shaman, scheduled to debut on May 17, 2024 via Archivist Records. Today marks the thrilling release of their first single and official music video, "When The Wild Wind And The Soul Of Fire Meet".

"Wild hunt… Unnatural prey…Restless wanderer… Ghostly illusory hunter creeps behind…

His face is wild and harsh… He raises a horn to his lips and blows out a frantic tune…

A harrowing note that knocks me unconscious…

Follow the Horn!

This particular track is inspired by the mighty Carl Gustav Jung and his work "Wotan""

- says the band

Video by Tementiy Pronov.

Musically Hell:On continuing the same line as the previous. Same atmospheric death metal with tribal and oriental elements. Just more tribal percussions, throat singing and acoustic instruments this time.

Tracklisting:

“What Steppes Dream About”

“When The Wild Wind And The Soul Of Fire Meet”

“Tearing Winds Of Innerself”

“Preparation For The Ritual”

“He With The Horse’s Head”

“A New Down”

“I Am The Path”

“Shaman”

“When The Wild Wind And The Soul Of Fire Meet” (video edit)

“When The Wild Wind And The Soul Of Fire Meet” video: