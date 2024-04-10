ULCERATE Releases “To Flow Through Ashen Hearts” Video; Cutting The Throat Of God Arrives June 14

Ulcerate, who recently announced the June 14 release of their new album Cutting The Throat Of God (Debemur Morti Productions), have shared a second single from the new album, with today’s arrival of “To Flow Through Ashen Hearts”.

The song was released in conjunction with a Dehn Sora-directed video for the seven-minute track.

Last month the New Zealand-based trio shared news of the album’s forthcoming arrival, and with it was the first taste of music from the seven-song album: “The Dawn Is Hollow”.

Cutting The Throat Of God was recorded in the fall of 2023, under the watchful eye of drummer Jamie Saint Merat, who also oversaw production and provided artist direction for the collection. Renowned mastering engineer Magnus Lindberg (known for his work with Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles and Tribulation) put the finishing touches on the release. Cutting The Throat Of God explores a cohesive lyrical theme centered on the rupture of morality, the delicate boundary between depravity and extremity, and the irreversible descent into darkness.

Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“To Flow Through Ashen Hearts”

“The Dawn Is Hollow”

“Further Opening The Wounds”

“Transfiguration In And Out Of Worlds”

“To See Death Just Once”

“Undying As An Apparition”

“Cutting The Throat Of God”

“To Flow Through Ashen Hearts” video:

“The Dawn Is Hollow” video:

(Photo courtesy of Ulcerate)