ULVEDHARR Release "Dagon" Music Video
February 27, 2023, 26 minutes ago
Ulvedharr has released a video for "Dagon", first single taken from the new album, Inferno XXXIII, to be released on April 21 through Scarlet Records. Find the video below, and pre-order the album here.
Mixed and mastered by Stefano Morabito at 16th Cellar Studio (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Decrepit Birth, Hideous Divinity), Inferno XXXIII will be released in the following formats:
- vinyl (limited edition)
- jewel case CD
- digital
Tracklisting:
"A Full Reload Of Fear"
" Wasteland"
"Revenge Loop"
"Dagon"
"Master Liar"
"The Edge"
"Eternal Attack"
"Their Game"
"A New God"
"Oblivion"
"Dagon" video:
Ulvedharr lineup:
Ark Nattlig Ulv - vocals
Jack Draven - guitar
Magnus Frost - guitar
Markus Ener - bass
Mike Bald - drums
(Photo - Fabio Betelli)