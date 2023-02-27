ULVEDHARR Release "Dagon" Music Video

February 27, 2023, 26 minutes ago

Ulvedharr has released a video for "Dagon", first single taken from the new album, Inferno XXXIII, to be released on April 21 through Scarlet Records. Find the video below, and pre-order the album here.

Mixed and mastered by Stefano Morabito at 16th Cellar Studio (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Decrepit Birth, Hideous Divinity), Inferno XXXIII will be released in the following formats:

- vinyl (limited edition)
- jewel case CD
- digital

Tracklisting:

"A Full Reload Of Fear"
" Wasteland"
"Revenge Loop"
"Dagon"
"Master Liar"
"The Edge"
"Eternal Attack"
"Their Game"
"A New God"
"Oblivion"

"Dagon" video:

Ulvedharr lineup:

Ark Nattlig Ulv - vocals
Jack Draven - guitar
Magnus Frost - guitar
Markus Ener - bass
Mike Bald - drums

(Photo - Fabio Betelli)

 



IN FLAMES – “Meet Your Maker” (Nuclear Blast)

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

