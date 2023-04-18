ULVEDHARR Release “Wasteland” Video

Ulvedharr has released a video for “Wasteland”, third single taken from the new album Inferno XXXIII to be released on April 21 through Scarlet Records. Find the video below, and pre-order the album here.

Mixed and mastered by Stefano Morabito at 16th Cellar Studio (Fleshgod Apocalypse, Decrepit Birth, Hideous Divinity), Inferno XXXIII will be released in the following formats:

- vinyl (limited edition)

- jewel case CD

- digital

Tracklisting:

"A Full Reload Of Fear"

" Wasteland"

"Revenge Loop"

"Dagon"

"Master Liar"

"The Edge"

"Eternal Attack"

"Their Game"

"A New God"

"Oblivion"

"Wasteland" video:

"Dagon" video:

Ulvedharr lineup:

Ark Nattlig Ulv - vocals

Jack Draven - guitar

Magnus Frost - guitar

Markus Ener - bass

Mike Bald - drums

(Photo - Fabio Betelli)