UMBILICUS Feat. CANNIBAL CORPSE, DEICIDE Members Perform Live For The First Time Ever (Video)

Umbilicus is comprised of drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz (Cannibal Corpse), guitarist Taylor Nordberg (Deicide, Inhuman Condition, The Absence), bassist Vernon Blake (Anarchus, Napalm Death - live), and vocalist and lyricist Brian Stephenson (Fore). The instrumentalists grouped together in the summer of 2020, crafting the music for what became Path Of 1000 Suns throughout the remainder of the year, then tapping vocalist Stephenson the following year to complete the lineup.

The band's debut album, Path Of 1000 Suns, was released on September 30, 2022 via Listenable Insanity Records. The performed live for the first time on February 23rd in Orlando, FL supporting King Buffalo. Fan-filmed can be viewed below.

Fresh onto the scene, the quartet have put their death metal chops aside, and embraced their collective love of '60s and '70s hard rock. On “Gates Of Neptune”, guitarist Taylor Nordberg said: “'Gates' is definitely one of my favorite songs on the album. It’s a pretty simple song, but it says so much and is so incredibly dynamic. It really takes you on a journey. Brian’s vocals are also absolutely beautiful on this track, and really made it go from a neat song to an epic one! Though we made the band to make some classic hard rock, one of the things that made all those old bands so good was because they were able to be dynamic and have a 'ballad' track on an album. 'Dream On' - I rest my case! We hope you all enjoy this song.”