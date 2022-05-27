UMBILICUS Feat. CANNIBAL CORPSE, DEICIDE Members Release First Single "Hello Future"; Visualizer

New rock outfit, Umbilicus, have released their first single, "Hello Future", from their debut album, Path Of 1000 Suns.

The group is made up of Cannibal Corpse drummer/lyricist Paul Mazurkiewicz, guitarist Taylor Nordberg (Deicide, Inhuman Condition), bassist Vernon Blake (Anarchus, Napalm Death-live), and vocalist Brian Stephenson (Fore, Old James). Though the band members are active in the metal community, the quartet put their love of 60's and 70's rock into an album of hard rock, drawing influences ranging from Grand Funk Railroad, Aerosmith, Lucifer's Friend, Scorpions, Led Zeppelin.

Vocalist and lyricist Brian Stephenson says: "Hello Future! Here we are, we did it! It's time for the world to hear what we've been putting our time and efforts into. We could not be more stoked for this first single and the album! Real down and dirty, simple, straight forward, in-your-face rock n roll for the people. It's been a labour of love on all counts and a real trip from conception to birth. Here it is kicking and screaming in all its glory! Me and my brothers Taylor, Paul, and Vern's hearts could not be filled with more joy for you all to experience this with us. We are Umbilicus and we play Rock N Roll. Dig it! Much love and peace to you all past, present, and future!"

A visualizer for "Hello Future" can be viewed below:

Path Of 1000 Suns was recorded in 2021 at Smoke & Mirrors Productions, and mixed/mastered by Taylor Nordberg in 2022.

Umbilicus is:

Brian Stephenson - vocals

Paul Mazurkiewicz - drums

Vernon Blake - bass

Taylor Nordberg - guitar

(Photo - Deidra Kling)