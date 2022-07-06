UMBILICUS Feat. CANNIBAL CORPSE, DEICIDE Members Release "I, Human" Single And Video; Debut Album Details Revealed

70s rockers, Umbilicus, first surfaced late last year with a teaser of a song. Last month we heard the band's first single, "Hello Future". Today we get to hear the group's second single, "I, Human" with their first official video. The trippy adventure was filmed by Deidra Kling and Jeramie Kling, while editing duties came from the latter at Smoke & Mirrors Productions, with visualizers donated by Michael Celona. Watch the clip below.

The group is comprised of drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz (Cannibal Corpse), guitarist Taylor Nordberg (Deicide, Inhuman Condition, The Absence), bassist Vernon Blake (Anarchus, Napalm Death - live), and vocalist and lyricist Brian Stephenson (Fore). The instrumentalists grouped together in the summer of 2020, crafting the music for what became Path Of 1000 Suns throughout the remainder of the year, then tapping vocalist Stephenson the following year to complete the lineup.

The band's debut album, Path Of 1000 Suns, is set to be released on September 30 via Listenable Insanity Records and can be pre-ordered here. Details regarding international releases will be announced soon.

Path Of 1000 Suns was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Taylor Nordberg at Smoke & Mirrors Productions. The artwork for the album was also done by Taylor Nordberg.

Path Of 1000 Suns tracklisting:

"Hello Future"

"Umbilicus"

"Gates Of Neptune"

"I, Human"

"Stump Sponge"

"My Own Tide"

"Life On The Sun"

"The Call"

"Traveler"

"Gathering At The Kuiper Belt"

"I, Human" video:

"Hello Future" visualizer:

(Photo - Deidra Kling)