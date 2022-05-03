UNBURDEN To Release Debut Single “Death Dreams” This Month

Dutch/Aussie metal outfit Unburden have unleashed an intense and darkly gorgeous offering with debut single "Death Dreams". Bursting at the seams with shimmering lead guitar melodies and overwhelming drum patterns, "Death Dreams" dares to find the line between dreaming and imagination.

Vocalist Josh Muncke explains:

“When the band presented the track to me, I immediately felt a pull to write about something that I was uncertain on sharing. It’s definitely multi-faceted, in that it explores the idea of constantly imagining one’s death in everyday scenarios, but also considering the effect it would have on those who are close. The lyrics are intensely heavy, but perfectly complement the heaviness of the music.

“In just under 4 minutes, Unburden have put forward a massive statement to the metal world that they are one to watch. Don’t sleep on Death Dreams."

Death Dreams will be available on all major streaming platforms and will premiere on YouTube on May 27, 6 PM CEST.