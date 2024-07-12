UNEARTH Release New EP; “Warrior Souls” Visualizer Streaming
July 12, 2024, 14 minutes ago
Metalcore masters Unearth have released their new EP Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons. The EP features two new tracks taken from The Wretched; The Ruinous sessions. A visualizer for new song “Warrior Souls” is streaming below:
The EP holds an additional two live songs recorded in Texas from 2023 with “The Wretched; The Ruinous” and “Dawn Of The Militant”. Stream the digital EP here.
Tracklisting:
“Sea Of The Lost”
“Warrior Souls”
“The Wretched; The Ruinous” (Live in Texas, 2023)
“Dawn Of The Militant” (Live in Texas, 2023)
Unearth is:
Trevor Phipps - vocals
Buz McGrath - lead guitar
Peter Layman - guitar
Chris O'Toole - bass
Mike Justian - drums
(Photo - Ben Alexis)