UNEARTH Release New EP; “Warrior Souls” Visualizer Streaming

Metalcore masters Unearth have released their new EP Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons. The EP features two new tracks taken from The Wretched; The Ruinous sessions. A visualizer for new song “Warrior Souls” is streaming below:

The EP holds an additional two live songs recorded in Texas from 2023 with “The Wretched; The Ruinous” and “Dawn Of The Militant”. Stream the digital EP here.

Tracklisting:

“Sea Of The Lost”

“Warrior Souls”

“The Wretched; The Ruinous” (Live in Texas, 2023)

“Dawn Of The Militant” (Live in Texas, 2023)

Unearth is:

Trevor Phipps - vocals

Buz McGrath - lead guitar

Peter Layman - guitar

Chris O'Toole - bass

Mike Justian - drums

(Photo - Ben Alexis)