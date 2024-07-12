UNEARTH Release New EP; “Warrior Souls” Visualizer Streaming

Metalcore masters Unearth have released their new EP Bask In The Blood Of Our Demons. The EP features two new tracks taken from The Wretched; The Ruinous sessions. A visualizer for new song “Warrior Souls” is streaming below:

The EP holds an additional two live songs recorded in Texas from 2023 with “The Wretched; The Ruinous” and “Dawn Of The Militant”. Stream the digital EP here.

Tracklisting:

“Sea Of The Lost”
“Warrior Souls”
“The Wretched; The Ruinous” (Live in Texas, 2023)
“Dawn Of The Militant” (Live in Texas, 2023)

Unearth is:

Trevor Phipps - vocals
Buz McGrath - lead guitar
Peter Layman - guitar
Chris O'Toole - bass
Mike Justian - drums

(Photo - Ben Alexis)



