UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Unleash New Single "Ghosts In The Mist"; Official Performance Video Streaming

Canada’s Unleash The Archers recently announced the upcoming release of their sixth studio album, Phantoma, out May 10 via Napalm Records. On this conceptual release, listeners join story protagonist Phantoma, a Phase 4 / Network Tier 0 unit - model A, on an inspiring yet harrowing journey as she traverses the new age of AI on a dystopian, near-future planet earth.

Phantoma follows the band's 2020 album, Abyss, which won the JUNO Award for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" after debuting at #1 on the US Current Hard Music and Top New Artist charts.

Today, following the release of first single, "Green & Glass", Unleash The Archers are back with an addictive, synth-infused second single, “Ghosts In The Mist”. Blending modern guitar stylings with 80s arena rock vibes, the track boasts one of the album’s most sing-along worthy choruses and heaviest breakdowns.

Unleash The Archers says about "Ghosts In The Mist": "If you saw us at any of the shows we played last year then you might recognize this track! We filmed the music video at Mad With Power Fest, ProgPower USA, and at our show in Montreal, Canada, and it is full of so many friends and familiar faces! We love including these particular festivals in the video because they have both been supporters of ours for a very long time, and we hope we will get to play them again and again as the years go on. The track is one of the more synth heavy songs on the album, but it's also got some rad death vocals from Grant that you can bang your head to, so we hope there will be a little something for everyone to enjoy here!"

Watch the official performance video for “Ghosts In The Mist”:

Mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen, and with lead guitarist Andrew Kingsley at the helm as both principal songwriter and producer, Phantoma is an exciting advancement in Unleash The Archers’ songwriting and storytelling mastery, and a giant leap forward in their towering musical trajectory.

Phantoma will be available in the following formats:

- Earbook Edition with 2CD (2 Bonus Tracks and instrumental version of the album), 7" Single (2 bonus tracks on Black vinyl), 60 pp booklet (Napalm Mail Order only - limited to 1000)

- 2LP Gatefold in Marbled Orange Red with 24 page vinyl booklet and artprint (Napalm Mail Order only - limited to 300)

- 2LP Gatefold in Glow In the Dark (Napalm Mail Order only - limited to 300)

- 2LP Gatefold in Splatter Aquamarine Orange (Napalm International Mail Order only - limited to 300)

- 2LP Gatefold in Transparent Lime Green (Napalm North American Mail Order only - limited to 300)

- 2LP Gatefold in Silver (North American indie retail only - limited to 700)

- 2LP Gatefold in Black

- Cassette Tape Edition in Fluorescent Green with White Print (Napalm Mail Order only - limited to 200)

- Jewel Case CD Edition

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Phantoma tracklisting:

"Human Era"

"Ph4/NT0mA"

"Buried In Code"

"The Collective"

"Green & Glass"

"Gods In Decay"

"Give It Up Or Give It All"

"Ghosts In The Mist"

"Seeking Vengeance"

"Blood Empress"

"Green & Glass" video:

Unleash The Archers will tour across the globe in 2024, with dates already announced in North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. See below for all currently booked tour dates.

European Festivals:

July

5 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rock Harz

6 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time To Rock

12 - Visovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

19 - Laukaa, Finland - John Smith Fest

21 - Baile Figa, RO @ Celtic Transylvania

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

9 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas Del Rock

10 - Walton-On-Trent, UK - Bloodstock

Supporting Powerwolf in North America:

August

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium

31 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

September

3 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre

5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

7 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

13 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

14 - New York City, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Unleash The Archers lineup:

Brittney Slayes - Vocals

Scott Buchanan - Drums

Grant Truesdell - Guitar, Vocals

Andrew Kingsley - Guitar, Vocals

Nick Miller - Bass

(Photo - Shimon Karmel)