UNLUCKY MORPHEUS Violinist Performs "Eruption" In Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN On New Album (Video)

Japan's Unlucky Morpheus have released a cover album entitled Loud Playing Workshop, which includes violinist Jill paying tribute to Eddie Van Halen with a cover of the guitar legend's signature instrumental, "Eruption". Check it out below.

Loud Playing Workshop also includes covers of instrumentals from Steve Vai, Dream Theater, Michael Schenker, Yngwie Malmsteen and more.

Tracklist:

"Far Beyond The Sun" (Yngwie Malmsteen)

"The Dance of Eternity" (Dream Theater)

"Into the Arena" (Michael Schenker)

"Hundreds Of Thousands" (Tony MacAlpine)

"Scarified" (Racer X)

"Eruption" (Eddie Van Halen)

"For the Love of God" (Steve Vai)

"Technical Difficulties" (Racer X)

"17th Century Chicken Pickin'" (Chris Impellitteri)