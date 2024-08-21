UNTO OTHERS Release Single, Video “Momma Likes The Door Closed”

Portland, Oregon's Unto Others have spent their seasons in the abyss and arise from the other side with their third full-length and Century Media debut Never, Neverland - incoming September 20, 2024.

The record is equally dreamy while never letting go of the energy and darkness that is Unto Others; one that owes as much to The Cure as it does to self-professed influences like The Sisters of Mercy and Iron Maiden. Simply put: this is the record where Unto Others prove themselves far more than just a one-trick, blackened steed, but instead, a band on the verge of something wickedly terrible and utterly timeless.

Today, the album's epic new single "Momma Likes The Door Closed" arrives alongside a cinematic music video by Brock Grossl.

Unto Others' Gabriel Franco comments, "Honestly surprised I wasn’t high when putting this together, cause it’s a weird one." He continues, "With elements of punk/thrash/hardcore/post punk/goth and metal, 'Momma Likes The Door Closed' is our attempt to recreate an ‘80s B-movie horror flick in musical format. Brock knocked it out of the park with the video, which must be watched with the song for the full experience. Shadows dance across the floor, don’t you ever open up the door!!"

When writing began for the record, Unto Others' Gabriel Franco & Co. were staggering away from two years of post-pandemic touring and personal hells. Not only did they survive that time, they also came back stronger and more resolute than ever. “My goal was to push this thing so hard that more people know us as Unto Others,” says Franco, alluding to the band’s moniker shift from Idle Hands. But hard work came with a price: “At the end of it, I was burnt out, full of anxiety and raw nerves," Franco relates. That ineffable pressure funnelled itself into what became the foundation for Never, Neverland. Signing with Century Media and hiring British producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, The Cult), what began as an exaltation of exhaustion blossomed into the band’s most diverse and fulfilled work to date.

Never, Neverland, continues to not only mark Unto Other as the successors to Type O Negative or the Sisters of Mercy, but as a band on the verge of something unholy and massive.

Unto Other's third LP, following underground classics, Mana and Strength, it's the sound of harsh light breaking through the Portland quartet's darkened gothic and classic metal motifs. The band has teamed up with producer Tom Dalgety (Ghost, The Cult), taking the next step from dark sunglasses and chugging metallic riffs to the more melodious gloom of lead track, "Butterfly", the crunching, punkish abandon of "Suicide Today" or the grandiosity of "Angel Of The Night".

Find preorders on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Butterfly”

“Momma Likes The Door Closed”

“Angel Of The Night”

“Suicide Today”

“Sunshine”

“Glass Slippers”

“Fame”

“When The Kids Get Caught”

“Flatline”

“Time Goes On”

“Cold World”

“I Am The Light”

“Farwell”

“Raigeki 雷撃”

“Hoops”

“Never, Neverland”

“Pet Sematary” (Bonus cover version)

"Momma Likes The Door Closed":

"Angel Of The Night":

“Raigeki 雷撃” video:

See Unto Others on tour across the globe this summer and fall. Buy tickets here.

October

28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater *

29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre *

30 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

November

1 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre *

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory *

3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory *

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot *

5 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre *

7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

8 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre *

10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre *

11 - Toronto, ON - History *

13 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS *

14 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole *

15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre *

16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center *

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall *

19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater *

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

21 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater *

22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore *

23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live *

26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium *

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *

29 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues *

30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre *

December

1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum *

3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall *

4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion *

6 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL *

7 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre *

9 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre *

10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues *

11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino *

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium *

* with W.A.S.P.

Unto Others lineup:

Gabriel Franco - Vocals, Guitars

Sebastian Silva - Guitars

Brandon Hill - Bass

Colin Vranizan - Drums

(Photo - Artur Tarczewski)