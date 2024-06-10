VALERIE BERTINELLI And New Boyfriend MIKE GOODNOUGH Make Red Carpet Debut At Daytime Emmys 2024; Video

Back in April, late Van Halen guitar hero Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli, and her new boyfriend, Mike Goodnough, have things Instagram official. And now, the couple are red carpet official.

People reports that on June 7, the author of Indulge, who is nominated for two 2024 Daytime Emmys, walked the red carpet at the awards show hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, Mike Goodnough.

Goodnough told People on the carpet that he was proud to be by his girlfriend's side. "It feels great," he said. "I mean, there's very little better than seeing somebody you love get the recognition, get the roses."

Read more at People, and check out some video from MaximoTV below: