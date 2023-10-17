VELVET CHAINS Release New Single “Eyes Closed”

Just three weeks after their last release, Velvet Chains has made their newest single, “Eyes Closed,” available on all digital platforms. The song is a modern power ballad that touches upon themes of indulgence, fixation, self-obsession and anguish.

The single delivers some of the band’s best work thanks to the extraordinary production work by talented writer/producer duo The Heavy (Yungblud, Lovelytheband, Enrique Inglesias), and the immaculate mixing & mastering done by industry top brass Joshua Wilbur (Korn, Lamb Of God, Avenged Sevenfold).

The single has a vividly crafted and deeply artistic music video, filmed and directed by Juliam Oyamedel (Nita Strauss, Black Veil Brides, In Flames), an up and coming prodigy within the music film industry. The video also features the jaw-dropping acrobatics of renowned aerialist Priscilla Somogie, who steals the show thanks to her gravity-defying, intensely passionate performance.

Ro Viper, the band’s front-man, comments: “The beauty within this passionately dark video stems from the contrasts you are presented with; on one hand you have temptation in the form of a beautiful woman, while on the other you can feel the suffering portrayed throughout the lyrics and the music.”

Velvet Chains emerged in 2018, and showed their face to the world three years later with the solid album Icarus, which featured the special participation of Richard Fortus (Guns N' Roses) on one of the tracks. The band's incessant work continued with an impressive sequence of singles, which culminated in the EP Morbid Dreams in 2022.

“Eyes Closed” is the band's third release this year, and features the current lineup of: Ro Viper (vocals), Nils Goldschmidt (bass), Burton Car and Lahi Cassiano (guitars), and Jason Hope (drums).