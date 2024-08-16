VENDED Drop "Serenity" Track And Music Video

Since their inception in 2018, Des Moines metal bruisers, Vended, have always come out swinging with singles chockfull of relentless energy and unparalleled ferocity that lit a firestorm of excitement.

Now, finally on the cusp of the long-awaited release of their debut album, the five-piece unleash a level of fury unseen in modern metal. This band gives no fucks; just pure unrestrained mayhem.

Vended have today shared their skin-flaying new track, "Serenity", and its official video. The song comes from their pummelling, self-titled, debut record, set for release on September 20.

I can never keep up the pressure

I know it’ll only get worse

I’m numb to all of the pleasures

I’m dying in reverse

I’m getting sick, sick, picking up pieces you missed

I’m tired of the bitching, complaining and shit

If I have to hear it again I might just lose it

Watch the official video, directed by Derek Rathbun, below:

The eponymous record lands in the midst of their North American tour dates with Slipknot and Knocked Loose and subsequent headline run with Wristmeetrazor and Lie.

Commenting on their debut full-length, vocalist Griffin Taylor says, "There’s a level of aggression and emotion that’s missing from music right now, and we aim to fill that void on this album. It represents everything that Vended are about. 'Fuck your ignorance, just grab a hold of it.' You’re either with us or against us. Vended is a unit aimed at world domination, and this album is the first step. Welcome to Vended."

Vended's self-titled record was produced by Chris Collier (Korn) and features 13 rage-fuelled tracks, including previously released singles "Am I the Only One", "The Far Side" and "Nihilism", that restore some faith in the metal scene.

Vended tracklisting:

Intro

"Paint The Skin"

"The Far Side"

"Am I The Only One"

"Going Up"

"Nihilism"

"Pitiful"

"Serenity"

"Disparager"

"Where The Honesty Lies"

"Ones'..."

"Downfall"

"As We Know It"

Vended's tour dates are listed below.

September

1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma (Festival)

6 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

7 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre (with Slipknot & Knocked Loose)

8 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (with Slipknot & Knocked Loose)

11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (with Slipknot & Knocked Loose)

13 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome (with Slipknot & Knocked Loose)

14 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome (with Slipknot & Knocked Loose)

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort (with Slipknot & Knocked Loose)

17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center (with Slipknot & Knocked Loose)

18 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (with Slipknot & Knocked Loose)

21 - Des Moines, IA - Knotfest (Festival)

22 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

23 - Detroit, MI - El Club (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

26 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

27 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

28 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Altar) (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

30 - Nashville, TN - The End (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

October

2 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

5 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium (with Korn)

6 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

7 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

9 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

10 - Reno, NV - Cypress (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock (Festival)

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

16 - Denver, CO - Marquis (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

Vended‘s fresh and furious sound heralds a new era of heavy music and the arrival of the next generation of brutality. Formed in February 2018 by Cole Espeland (lead guitar), Griffin Taylor (vocals), Simon Crahan (drums), Jeremiah Pugh (bass) and Connor Grodzicki (rhythm guitar), Vended pushes the limits of combustible energy and raw aggression in every song and performance.

The core element at the band's heart – in the music, message, and theatricality – is authenticity. Vended unleashes a bold, honest, passionate take on heavy music and stands determined to raise the flag for a new generation.

Vended’s debut album is a visceral affair. It’s raw, urgent, and immediately engaging. The band looks unflinchingly at the world and within themselves. Their goal is nothing less than world domination. No compromises.