VENOM INC. Drummer JERAMIE KLING Performs "Come To Me" Playthrough; Video

In the new video below, drummer Jeramie Kling of extreme metal pioneers, Venom Inc., performs a playthrough of "Come To Me", featured on the band's latest album, There's Only Black (Nuclear Blast). This video was filmed and uploaded in cooperation with Jeramie Kling and Venom Inc. for Sick Drummer Magazine.

There’s Only Black landed at #8 on our BravePicks 2022 list. Find out who else made the cut, here.

Order/save the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"How Many Can Die"

"Infinitum"

"Come To Me"

"There's Only Black"

"Tyrant"

"Don't Feed Me Your Lies"

"Man As God"

"Burn Liar Burn"

"Nine"

"Rampant"

"The Dance"

"Inferno"

"There’s Only Black" lyric video:

"Come To Me" lyric video:

"Don't Feed Me Your Lies" lyric video:

"How Many Can Die" lyric video: