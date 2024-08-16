VEONITY Releases Title Track From Upcoming The Fifth Element Album

Veonity has released a lyric video for "The Fifth Element", first single taken from the new album The Final Element to be released on October 18 by Scarlet Records.

"The Fifth Element" contains all the parts that signifies not only Veonity but the new record itself: a powerful anthem-like chorus opens and closes the track and is accompanied by furious guitars, ferocious drums and soaring vocals. The story that begun on the Elements Of Power album (2022) comes to a conclusion when the hero sacrifices himself at the Altar of Power to save humankind, once and for all.

Soaring vocals (courtesy of new frontman Isak Stenvall), twin guitars and mighty choirs – strongly founded on thunderous bass lines and rumbling double bass drums – dominate and define the sixth Veonity's studio album: the playful, energetic and well-crafted songs of the Swedish band deliver a full throttle energy boost.

"The Elements Of Power chronicles", a saga of a hero that needs to seal the veil between the Overworld and the Underworld to prevent darkness from gaining control, is finally unraveled, and it couldn't have been more epic and glorious.

The Final Element - mixed and mastered by Ronny Milianowicz at Studio Seven and majestically illustrated by the Spanish master Alvaro Valverde - will be released in the following formats:

- jewel case CD

- vinyl LP (300 transparent green)

- digital

Preorder/pre-save here.

Cover art by Alvaro Valverde / AV Art Illustracion:

Tracklisting:

“Premonition”

“Chains Of Tyranny”

“Horsemen Of The Dark”

“Carry On”

“Riders Of The Revolution”

“Warriors Code”

“Powerstone”

“Heart Of A Warrior”

“Kings Of Dreamland”

“The Fifth Element”

"The Fifth Element" lyric video:

Veonity:

Isak Stenvall - vocals

Samuel Lundström - guitar

Anders Sköld - guitar

Kristoffer Lidre - bass

Joel Kollberg - drums

(Photo – Mathias Flink / Edit – Thomas Holmstrand)