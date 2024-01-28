VESPERIAN SORROW Returning This Spring With Awaken The Greylight

Symphonic black metal ensemble Vesperian Sorrow is gearing up for the release of their fifth studio album, Awaken The Greylight, on April 26th via Black Lion Records.

This monumental album marks the band's triumphant return after a twelve-year hiatus, and showcases their evolution and artistic maturity. Awaken The Greylight is a captivating blend of atmospheric black metal and symphonic elements, delivering a haunting and immersive sonic experience. Fans can expect an intense journey, filled with intricate melodies, and the signature raw energy that defines Vesperian Sorrow's sound.

This release demonstrates the band's unwavering commitment to their craft, as well as their passion for pushing the boundaries of the genre. Vesperian Sorrow has meticulously crafted each track, pouring their hearts and souls into the music, resulting in a profound and captivating listening experience.

Awaken The Greylight artwork and tracklisting:

"As The Pillars Were Raised"

"Antediluvian - Proceeding The Unshaping"

"An Epistle To The Prime Vivified"

"Traverse The Vorthonian Passage"

"A Dire Flight For The Black Fragment"

"Seek The Last Priestess Of Tyyk"

"They Beheld The Chainbreaker's Crowning Defiance"

"Who Dwells Whithin The Blight Moon"

"The Excillion Ontogenesis"

"Awaken The Greylight"

For further details, visit Vesperian Sorrow on Facebook.