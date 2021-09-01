VINCE NEIL Performs MÖTLEY CRÜE Set At VetFest 2021; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

On August 28th, Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil performed a Crüe set at VetFest in Oswego, Illinois. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Neil issued the following statement when it was confirmed he would be performing at VetFest:

"It's an honor to play an event like this for such a good cause. I have several family members who served in the military, including my father, so a show like this is near and dear to my heart. My band and I are looking forward to performing a fun, energetic and exciting show performing all the hits. I am certain a good time will be had by all. See you there!"

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Dr. Feelgood"

"Shout at the Devil"

"Looks That Kill"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)"

"Smokin' in the Boys Room" (Brownsville Station)

"Whole Lotta Love" (Led Zeppelin)

"Heaven and Hell" (Black Sabbath)

"Kickstart My Heart"

"Girls, Girls, Girls"

"Wild Side"