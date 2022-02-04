VIVALDI METAL PROJECT Release “Tears To Splendor” Video Feat. JEFF SCOTT SOTO

Symphonic metal act Vivaldi Metal Project has released a video for new single “Tears To Splendor” featuring guest singer Jeff Scott Soto. The song is based on Symphony No. 9 "From the New World", Op. 95, B. 178, by Antonín Dvořák.

-Composed by Antonín Dvořák, Frank Caruso, Jeff Scott Soto

-Lyrics written by Jeff Scott Soto

-Arranged by Frank Caruso

Vivaldi Metal Project will release their new album EpiClassica will be released on February 22 via Sifare Music Publishing.

Preorders are available on Bandcamp.

EpiClassica is a double-album (18 tracks ~ 95 minutes) that collects the immense talent of about two-hundred musicians involved including soloists, orchestras, and choirs.

At this point in production, many renowned artists are already slotted to record. This list includes such sensations as Mike Portnoy, Rob Rock, Jeff Scott Soto, Mike Terrana, Mark Boals, Roy Z (B. Dickinson), Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Anders Johansson (Manowar), Michele Guaitoli (Visions of Atlantis/Temperance), Rolf Pilve (Stratovarius), Gerit Lamm / Aeva Maurelle (Xandria), Steve Di Giorgio (Testament), Zaher Zorgati (Myrath), Emma Zoldan / Nils Courbaron (Sirenia), Coen Janssen (Epica), Jennifer Batten, Joe Stump (Alcatrazz), Nick Z Marino (Y. Malmsteen), Allan Sorensen (Pretty Maids), Chris Caffery (Savatage), Mark Cross (ex-Firewind), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Elina Siirala (Leaves' Eyes), Alessandro Del Vecchio (Jorn, Revolution Saints), Fabio D’Amore (Serenity), Melissa Ferlaak (Plague of Stars), Philip Bynoe (S. Vai), Kelly Simonz, Matt Bissonette (E. John/J. Satriani), Giacomo Voli / Roberto De Micheli (Rhapsody of Fire), Felipe Andreoli (Angra), David Folchitto (Fleshgod Apocalypse), Roger Staffelbach (Artension), Marco Sfogli (J. Labrie), Andreas Passmark (Royal Hunt), Marcelo Moreira (Z. Stevens), Bob Katsionis (Firewind), Henrik Klingenberg (Sonata Arctica), Milan Polak, Andrea Martongelli (D. Ellefson), and many more.

The Vivaldi Metal Project is an international symphonic-metal group conceived and produced by Italian keyboard player, composer and producer Mistheria (Bruce Dickinson, Roy Z, Rob Rock, Mark Boals, Artlantica, Joe Stump’s Tower of Babel).