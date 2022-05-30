VOIVOD - Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Erect Statue Of Founding Guitarist PIGGY In Group's Hometown

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators, Voivod, have announced that a new Kickstarter campaign has been launched to erect a statue of the band's founding guitarist, Denis "Piggy" D'Amour, in Jonquière, Quebec, the group's hometown.

Denis "Piggy" D'Amour lost his battle with colon cancer in 2005. For complete details, and to make a pledge, visit the Kickstarter page here.

Voivod have announced North American tour dates for this coming June in support of the band's new album, Synchro Anarchy. The tour will kick off in Trois Rivieres, Quebec on June 1 with 14 dates to follow and will wrap up on June 19 in Boston, MA. All ticket info and links can be found here.

Michel "Away" Langevin (drums) comments on the tour: "At last! After more than two years without touring, we are finally hitting the road in June 2022 in North America. We are thrilled to play the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest, It will also be exciting for us to play songs from Synchro Anarchy for the first time live! We can’t wait to see our old Voïvodian friends again and meet some new ones. See you then!"

Tour dates:

June

1 - Trois Rivieres, QC - L’Entité

2 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Music Theatre

3 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

4 - London, ON - The Music Hall

5 - Detroit, MI - Small’s

6 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

8 - Huntington, WV - The Loud

9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Decibel Magazine Metal and Beer Festival (There will be a Voivod beer)

11 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

14 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

15 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

17 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

18 - Liverpool, NY - Sharkey’s

19 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

August

12 - Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

Voivod is:

Denis “Snake” Belanger (vocals)

Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain (guitar)

Dominic “Rocky” Laroche (bass)

Michel “Away” Langevin (drums)