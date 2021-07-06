VOIVOD Launches Kickstarter Campaign For Upcoming "We Are Connected" Documentary

Canadian metal legends, Voivod, have joined forces with metal film director Felipe Belalcázar to make their official documentary, We Are Connected.

According to the band, "It will take you on a sci-fi, thrash-metal journey into the Voivod dimension."

Voivod have launched a crowdfunding campaign for the doc, will run from July 6 to August 15, 2021. Fans will have the opportunity to get exclusive, limited-run prints signed by Away, 3D album & film art, and a video download of Voivod's set at the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise in 2018.

Visit the Kickstarter campaign page, here.