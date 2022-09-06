VOIVOD To Release Ultraman EP In November

Closing in on 40 eventful years of existence, Canadian sci-fi metal innovators, Voivod, are pleased to announce the release of their Ultraman EP on November 4 via Century Media Records.

Ultraman features a highly original tribute to the “Ultraman” TV series theme, as well as previously unreleased bonus live cuts, available both as 12” vinyl EP or as digital EP.

Drummer Michel “Away Langevin” states, “As a kid I often dreamed of finding a Beta Capsule, so I could transform into Ultraman, keep the city from being destroyed by a giant fire spitting monster, and hopefully save Akiko Fuji in the process. I’m pretty sure many people had the same dream…we sure did in Voïvod, and that’s why we decided to cover the main and battle TV themes for this EP. The recordings were done during the ‘Synchro Anarchy’ sessions and Chewy sings the Japanese parts! For the B side, we tracked down the lost encore from the 35th anniversary show, Return To Morgöth - Live 2018. Enjoy!”

The highly collectable Ultraman EP will be available in the following 180g vinyl editions and limitations:

- 1,500x copies Black vinyl (via CM Distro/Webshop)

- 500x copies Transparent Red vinyl (via CM Distro/Webshop)

- 500x copies Clear vinyl (via Voivod)

Pre-order here.

Ultraman EP vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"Ultraman" - Opening Theme (Japanese & French [URUTORAMANNO UTA])

"Ultraman" - Victory Theme (URUTORAMAN BGM)

"Ultraman" - Closing Theme (English [URUTORAMANNO UTA])

"Ultraman" - Opening Theme (Japanese [URUTORAMANNO UTA])

"Ultraman" - Victory Theme (URUTORAMAN BGM)

"Ultraman" - Closing Theme (Japanese [URUTORAMANNO UTA])

"Ultraman" - Opening Theme (Instrumental [URUTORAMANNO UTA])

"Ultraman" - Victory Theme (URUTORAMAN BGM)

"Ultraman" - Closing Theme (Instrumental [URUTORAMANNO UTA])

Side B:

"Overreaction" (Return To Morgöth - Live 2018)

"Voïvod" (Return To Morgöth - Live 2018)

Ultraman EP digital tracklisting:

"Ultraman" - Opening Theme (Japanese & French [URUTORAMANNO UTA]) (01:30)

"Ultraman" - Victory Theme (URUTORAMAN BGM (00:39)

"Ultraman" - Closing Theme (English [URUTORAMANNO UTA]) (00:47)

"Overreaction" (Return To Morgöth - Live 2018) (05:26)

"Voïvod" (Return To Morgöth - Live 2018) (06:09)

Voivod's Ultraman EP will be released in perfect timing for the band’s return to European stages as special guests for Swedish progressive metal/rock group Opeth on their upcoming Evolution XXX European tour in November 2022.

Guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain states about the tour, “We are very excited to join forces with Opeth on this European tour. Their art inspires and dissolves boundaries on many levels, we are proud to connect and take off on this journey!”

Voivod is:

Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain (guitar)

Denis “Snake” Belanger (vocals)

Michel “Away” Langevin (drums)

Dominic “Rocky” Laroche (bass)

(Photo - Catherine Deslauriers)