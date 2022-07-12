VOLA Announces Debut North American Headlining Tour

Danish-Swedish powerhouse Vola continue to break the rules with their effervescent blend of electronic and progressive pop-tinged metal. Having stormed the charts with their 2021 album ‘Witness’ that was mixed & mastered by Jacob Hansen, Vola continues to take their equal parts melancholic and uplifting live performance to the stage - selling out shows across Europe on the way.

Now it’s time for Vola to expand their horizons and enter the North American market for the first time.

“We have had many fan requests from across the pond, and now it's finally happening. We couldn't be more excited to finally be meeting the fans who over the years have been so supportive to us,” the band says about the forthcoming venture.

With recent performances supporting Devin Townsend including at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, opening for Evanescence at Skansen in Stockholm, and with imminent festival appearances across Europe this summer, Vola makes their debut in the fall with their first ever trip to North America and Canada. The band are eager for the opportunity to showcase their chart-topping songs live in this market, something the pandemic could not afford them. Vola will perform nine shows over the course of a couple of weeks, dipping their toes into unexplored territory.

“In Denmark, the US is still somewhat the promised land. There’s a special aura of adventure in going there and playing shows. There is that idea that if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere. One of our main aims is to expand our fanbase in this market. With this tour we are just scratching the surface, so we are excited to see where this will lead. We hope that this short tour is just the beginning of a bigger journey.”

Witness is out now and explores unsettled relationships on both an individual and societal scale, and continues to open the minds and hearts of Vola fans all around the world.

When it was released, the album Witness was a critical smash, surpassing an incredible 14m streams already, it picked up international acclaim from Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, Distorted Sound and Kerrang Radio & TV in the UK, reaching #7 in the Rock & Metal Album Charts. They were picked up by SiriusXM for multiple tracks and Metal Radio in the US which saw the album reach the Top 20 in the Billboard Current Hard Rock Charts and Top 25 in the Billboard New Artist/Heatseekers Album Chart. Tracks from the album were also added to numerous prominent playlists across Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.

Purchase tickets at listen.volaband.com.

Dates:

November

12 – Boston, MA – Middle East

13 – Montreal, QC – Petit Campus

14 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck

15 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

17 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

18 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

19 – Cleveland, OH – The Foundry

20 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

22 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

Vola is Asger Mygind (vocals/guitar), Martin Werner (keys), Nicolai Mogensen (bass) and Adam Janzi (drums).