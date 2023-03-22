VOMIT FORTH Drops “Pain Tolerance” Video; Begin U.S. Headlining Tour
March 22, 2023, 23 minutes ago
After releasing their full-length debut, Seething Malevolence last year, Northeastern death metal outfit Vomit Forth are back today with a video for the album track, "Pain Tolerance". Directed by Peter J-T, the clip can be viewed below.
Vomit Forth comments: "This song is about dealing with the trauma of existing in the modern world. You have to develop a thick skin or you might end up hurting yourself or everyone around you, and it's an exploration of everyone's limits when it comes to that. Everything seems parasitic and harmful now. People's self-worth and mental health is constantly picked at and eroded by social media and unrealistic expectations."
Currently on tour with Upon Stone, Vomit Forth are making their way across the USA this spring, before appearing at Baltimore's Hell in the Harbor festival in May.
Dates:
March
17 – Louisville, KY – Triple Crown Pavilion (LDB Fest)
18 – Kansas City, MO – Farewell
19 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive
20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon
21 – Las Vegas, NV – Eagle Aerie Hall
22 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside
23 – San Fernando, CA – Midnight Hour
24 – Tempe, AZ – Cornish Pastry
25 – Albuquerque, NM – Eclipse
26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips FTW
27 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone
(Photo - Paul Longo)