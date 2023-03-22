VOMIT FORTH Drops “Pain Tolerance” Video; Begin U.S. Headlining Tour

After releasing their full-length debut, Seething Malevolence last year, Northeastern death metal outfit Vomit Forth are back today with a video for the album track, "Pain Tolerance". Directed by Peter J-T, the clip can be viewed below.

Vomit Forth comments: "This song is about dealing with the trauma of existing in the modern world. You have to develop a thick skin or you might end up hurting yourself or everyone around you, and it's an exploration of everyone's limits when it comes to that. Everything seems parasitic and harmful now. People's self-worth and mental health is constantly picked at and eroded by social media and unrealistic expectations."

Currently on tour with Upon Stone, Vomit Forth are making their way across the USA this spring, before appearing at Baltimore's Hell in the Harbor festival in May.

Dates:

March

17 – Louisville, KY – Triple Crown Pavilion (LDB Fest)

18 – Kansas City, MO – Farewell

19 – Denver, CO – Hi Dive

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Ace’s High Saloon

21 – Las Vegas, NV – Eagle Aerie Hall

22 – San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside

23 – San Fernando, CA – Midnight Hour

24 – Tempe, AZ – Cornish Pastry

25 – Albuquerque, NM – Eclipse

26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips FTW

27 – Memphis, TN – Hi Tone

(Photo - Paul Longo)