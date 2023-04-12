VULTURE INDUSTRIES Release New Single “Saturn Devouring His Young”

"Inspired by what I consider one of the most disturbing paintings ever made, the track deals with power-hungry old men and their ruthless disregard of life and consequence in their quest for a glorified place in history."

The above description by Bjørnar Erevik Nilsen of "Saturn Devouring His Young", the newly released track taken from Vulture Industries' upcoming album Ghosts From The Past, is apropos of the situation in which the world finds itself today. The album will be released on June 16 via Dark Essence and distributed via RedEye.

Written at a time when the band was undergoing considerable changes in their personal lives, coupled with the arrival of the Pandemic, and all the turmoil that went with it, Vulture Industries' fifth full-length album. Ghosts From The Past, understandably took longer than normal to write.

Despite struggling to find a sense of direction, the band's lineup of Bjørnar Erevik Nilsen on vocals and keys, Eivind Huse on guitars and vocals, Øyvind Madsen on guitars, Kyrre Teigen on bass and vocals, and Tor Helge Gjengedal on drums , have produced an album that is essentially a piece of their collective soul.

It was a struggle well worth undergoing because the band's fifth full-length album is their strongest to date, and marks a new direction for Vulture Industries, one that tends more towards the darker side of hard rock but which still maintains their unique and unmistakable sound.

Tracklisting:

“New Lords Of Light”

“Saturn Devouring His Young”

“This Hell Is Mine”

“Deeper”

“Right Here In The Dark”

“Not By Blood But By Words”

“Tyrants Weep Alone”

"Saturn Devouring His Young":

“New Lords Of Light” video: